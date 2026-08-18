Lawrence Butler And Athletics Take On Royals On Aug. 18

Butler is hitting for a .210 BA, .301 OBP and .353 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored 46 runs. In 380 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Butler has recorded nine steals on 12 attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Royals.

Daniel Lynch (4-4) takes the mound for the Royals to make his third start of the season.

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