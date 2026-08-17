Lawrence Butler And Athletics Face Royals On Aug. 17

Butler is hitting for a .208 BA, .299 OBP and .353 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 46 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Butler has recorded nine steals on 12 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Rangers.

The Royals are sending Michael Wacha (5-8) out to make his 25th start of the season. He is 5-8 with a 3.46 ERA and 117 strikeouts through 150 2/3 innings pitched.

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