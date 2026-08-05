Lawrence Butler And Athletics Play Reds On Aug. 5

Butler is hitting for a .208 BA, .305 OBP and .322 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .627 and he has scored 39 runs. In 332 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 29 runs. Butler has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 5.42 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

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