Lawrence Butler And Athletics Square Off Against Reds On Aug. 4

Butler is hitting for a .211 BA, .307 OBP and .326 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .633 and he has scored 38 runs. In 327 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 29 runs. Butler has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Tigers.

The Reds will send Brady Singer (5-10) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 5-10 with a 4.35 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.