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Lawrence Butler
Oakland Athletics

Lawrence Butler

Oakland Athletics • #4 RF

Lawrence Butler And Athletics Face Rays On Aug. 11

Lawrence Butler and his Athletics will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Butler has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Butler is hitting for a .206 BA, .299 OBP and .322 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .621 and he has scored 42 runs. In 355 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 30 runs. Butler has recorded nine steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Rays.

Nick Martinez gets the start for the Rays, his 23rd of the season. He is 11-3 with a 2.65 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lawrence Butler

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