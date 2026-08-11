Lawrence Butler And Athletics Face Rays On Aug. 11

Butler is hitting for a .206 BA, .299 OBP and .322 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .621 and he has scored 42 runs. In 355 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 30 runs. Butler has recorded nine steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Rays.

Nick Martinez gets the start for the Rays, his 23rd of the season. He is 11-3 with a 2.65 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched.

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