Lawrence Butler And Athletics Face Rays On Aug. 10

Butler is hitting for a .202 BA, .297 OBP and .319 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .616 and he has scored 42 runs. In 351 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 30 runs. Butler has recorded nine steals on 12 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Rays, his 24th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 5.37 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.

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