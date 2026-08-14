Lawrence Butler And Athletics Square Off Against Rangers On Aug. 14

Butler is hitting for a .207 BA, .298 OBP and .339 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .637 and he has scored 44 runs. In 363 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 33 runs. Butler has recorded nine steals on 12 attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rays.

Kumar Rocker (4-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 21st of the season.

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