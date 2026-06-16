Lawrence Butler And Athletics Play Pirates On June 16

Butler is hitting for a .193 BA, .276 OBP and .290 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .565 and he has scored 21 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. Butler has recorded four steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Pirates.

Mitch Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 5.14 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.

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