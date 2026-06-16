Lawrence Butler And Athletics Take On Pirates On June 15

Butler is hitting for a .186 BA, .271 OBP and .279 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .550 and he has scored 19 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. Butler has recorded four steals on seven attempts. He racked up three hits (going 3 for 5) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Jared Jones (1-0 with a 4.73 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season.

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