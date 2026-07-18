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Lawrence Butler
Oakland Athletics

Lawrence Butler

Oakland Athletics • #4 RF

Lawrence Butler And Athletics Play Nationals On July 18

Lawrence Butler and the Athletics will face the Washington Nationals at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, July 18 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Butler has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Butler is hitting for a .197 BA, .295 OBP and .295 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .590 and he has scored 30 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. Butler has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Zack Littell (7-6) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.90 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 57 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lawrence Butler

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