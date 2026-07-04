Lawrence Butler And Athletics Square Off Against Marlins On July 4

Butler is hitting for a .198 BA, .290 OBP and .300 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .589 and he has scored 28 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. Butler has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara (9-4) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Marlins in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.20 ERA in 115 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.

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