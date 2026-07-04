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Lawrence Butler
Oakland Athletics

Lawrence Butler

Oakland Athletics • #4 RF

Lawrence Butler And Athletics Square Off Against Marlins On July 4

Lawrence Butler and the Athletics will square off against the Miami Marlins at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, July 4 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Butler has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Butler is hitting for a .198 BA, .290 OBP and .300 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .589 and he has scored 28 runs. In 245 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 22 runs. Butler has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 3 against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara (9-4) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Marlins in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.20 ERA in 115 2/3 innings pitched, with 84 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lawrence Butler

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