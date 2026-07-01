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Lawrence Butler
Oakland Athletics

Lawrence Butler

Oakland Athletics • #4 RF

Lawrence Butler And Athletics Take On Dodgers On July 1

Lawrence Butler and his Athletics will square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, July 1 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Butler has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Butler is hitting for a .200 BA, .288 OBP and .305 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .593 and he has scored 28 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. Butler has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers have not named a starter.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lawrence Butler

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