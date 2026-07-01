Lawrence Butler And Athletics Take On Dodgers On July 1

Butler is hitting for a .200 BA, .288 OBP and .305 SLG with a 27.1% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .593 and he has scored 28 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. Butler has recorded six steals on nine attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers have not named a starter.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.