Lawrence Butler And Athletics Play Diamondbacks On July 21

Butler is hitting for a .198 BA, .296 OBP and .294 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .590 and he has scored 32 runs. In 287 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. Butler has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Kohl Drake will start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.

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