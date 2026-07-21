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Lawrence Butler
Oakland Athletics

Lawrence Butler

Oakland Athletics • #4 RF

Lawrence Butler And Athletics Play Diamondbacks On July 21

Lawrence Butler and his Athletics will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Tuesday, July 21 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Butler has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Butler is hitting for a .198 BA, .296 OBP and .294 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .590 and he has scored 32 runs. In 287 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. Butler has recorded six steals on nine attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Kohl Drake will start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lawrence Butler

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