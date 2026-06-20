Lawrence Butler And Athletics Take On Angels On June 20

Butler is hitting for a .193 BA, .274 OBP and .305 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .579 and he has scored 25 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. Butler has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Angels.

Walbert Urena (4-5 with a 2.60 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season.

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