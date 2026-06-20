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Lawrence Butler
Oakland Athletics

Lawrence Butler

Oakland Athletics • #4 RF

Lawrence Butler And Athletics Take On Angels On June 20

Lawrence Butler and the Athletics will face the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park, on Saturday, June 20 at 10:05 p.m. ET. Butler has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Butler is hitting for a .193 BA, .274 OBP and .305 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .579 and he has scored 25 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. Butler has recorded five steals on eight attempts. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Angels.

Walbert Urena (4-5 with a 2.60 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lawrence Butler

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