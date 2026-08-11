Lars Nootbaar And Diamondbacks Take On Rockies On Aug. 11

Nootbaar is hitting for a .225 BA, .332 OBP and .337 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored 24 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano (11-5) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 21st start of the season. He has a 4.51 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

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