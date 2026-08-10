Lars Nootbaar And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Rockies On Aug. 10

Nootbaar is hitting for a .229 BA, .333 OBP and .343 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .676 and he has scored 23 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

The Rockies are sending Gabriel Hughes (0-3) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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