Lars Nootbaar And Diamondbacks Play Red Sox On Aug. 17
Lars Nootbaar and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Nootbaar has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Nootbaar is hitting for a .221 BA, .332 OBP and .326 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .658 and he has scored 24 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Braves.
Alec Gamboa makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.