Lars Nootbaar And Diamondbacks Play Red Sox On Aug. 17

Nootbaar is hitting for a .221 BA, .332 OBP and .326 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .658 and he has scored 24 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Braves.

Alec Gamboa makes his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

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