Lars Nootbaar And Diamondbacks Take On Padres On Aug. 6

Nootbaar is hitting for a .232 BA, .339 OBP and .348 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 23 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Walker Buehler makes the start for the Padres, his 23rd of the season. He is 6-5 with a 5.18 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 104 1/3 innings pitched.

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