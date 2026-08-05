Lars Nootbaar And Diamondbacks Take On Padres On Aug. 5
Lars Nootbaar and his Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the San Diego Padres at Chase Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Nootbaar has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Nootbaar is hitting for a .231 BA, .337 OBP and .350 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 22 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Padres.
The Padres are sending Casey Mize (4-6) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 2.70 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.