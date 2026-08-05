Lars Nootbaar And Diamondbacks Take On Padres On Aug. 5

Nootbaar is hitting for a .231 BA, .337 OBP and .350 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 13.9% walk rate. His OPS is .687 and he has scored 22 runs. In 187 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Padres.

The Padres are sending Casey Mize (4-6) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 2.70 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.

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