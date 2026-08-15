Lars Nootbaar And Diamondbacks Face Braves On Aug. 15

Nootbaar is hitting for a .222 BA, .332 OBP and .330 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .662 and he has scored 24 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Braves.

Grant Holmes gets the start for the Braves, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-4 with a 3.47 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.

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