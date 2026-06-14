Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Take On Twins On June 14

Nootbaar is hitting for a .250 BA, .364 OBP and .536 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .899 and he has scored five runs. In 33 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Twins.

Taj Bradley (5-3) takes the mound for the Twins in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.02 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.

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