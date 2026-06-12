Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Face Twins On June 12

Nootbaar is hitting for a .227 BA, .346 OBP and .591 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .937 and he has scored three runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (4-3) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.07 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.