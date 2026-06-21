Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Face Royals On June 21

Nootbaar is hitting for a .267 BA, .358 OBP and .444 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .803 and he has scored eight runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Stephen Kolek (4-1 with a 2.68 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his ninth of the season.

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