Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Face Reds On June 7

Nootbaar had a .234 BA, .325 OBP and .361 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate last season. His OPS was .686 and he scored 68 runs. In 583 plate appearances, he hit 13 home runs and drove in 48 runs. He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last appearance against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder (3-3) takes the mound for the Reds in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

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