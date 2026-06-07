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Lars Nootbaar
St. Louis Cardinals

Lars Nootbaar

St. Louis Cardinals • #21 LF

Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Face Reds On June 7

Lars Nootbaar and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, June 7 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Nootbaar has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Nootbaar had a .234 BA, .325 OBP and .361 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate last season. His OPS was .686 and he scored 68 runs. In 583 plate appearances, he hit 13 home runs and drove in 48 runs. He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last appearance against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder (3-3) takes the mound for the Reds in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lars Nootbaar

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