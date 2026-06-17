Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Play Padres On June 17

Nootbaar is hitting for a .270 BA, .378 OBP and .486 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored seven runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Padres.

Bradgley Rodriguez (1-2) pitches for the Padres to make his third start of the season.

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