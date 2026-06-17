Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Play Padres On June 17
Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals will face the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium, on Wednesday, June 17 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Nootbaar has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Nootbaar is hitting for a .270 BA, .378 OBP and .486 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored seven runs. In 45 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Padres.
Bradgley Rodriguez (1-2) pitches for the Padres to make his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.