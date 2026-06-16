Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Play Padres On June 16

Nootbaar is hitting for a .257 BA, .366 OBP and .486 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored six runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent game against the Padres.

Michael King makes the start for the Padres, his 15th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

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