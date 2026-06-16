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Lars Nootbaar
St. Louis Cardinals

Lars Nootbaar

St. Louis Cardinals • #21 LF

Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Play Padres On June 16

Lars Nootbaar and his St. Louis Cardinals will face the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, June 16 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Nootbaar has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Nootbaar is hitting for a .257 BA, .366 OBP and .486 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored six runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) in his most recent game against the Padres.

Michael King makes the start for the Padres, his 15th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lars Nootbaar

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