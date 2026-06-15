Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Face Padres On June 15

Nootbaar is hitting for a .219 BA, .324 OBP and .469 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored five runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Twins.

Lucas Giolito (2-1) takes the mound for the Padres in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.35 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.