Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Play Mets On June 9

Nootbaar had a .234 BA, .325 OBP and .361 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate last season. His OPS was .686 and he scored 68 runs. In 583 plate appearances, he hit 13 home runs and drove in 48 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Reds.

The Mets will send Freddy Peralta (4-4) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

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