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Lars Nootbaar
St. Louis Cardinals

Lars Nootbaar

St. Louis Cardinals • #21 LF

Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Play Mets On June 10

Lars Nootbaar and his St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Wednesday, June 10 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Nootbaar has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Nootbaar had a .234 BA, .325 OBP and .361 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate last season. His OPS was .686 and he scored 68 runs. In 583 plate appearances, he hit 13 home runs and drove in 48 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Austin Warren (1-2) starts for the Mets, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lars Nootbaar

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