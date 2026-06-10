Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Play Mets On June 10

Nootbaar had a .234 BA, .325 OBP and .361 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate last season. His OPS was .686 and he scored 68 runs. In 583 plate appearances, he hit 13 home runs and drove in 48 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Austin Warren (1-2) starts for the Mets, his second of the season.

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