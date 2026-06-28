Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Square Off Against Marlins On June 28

Nootbaar is hitting for a .308 BA, .410 OBP and .492 SLG with a 21.8% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .903 and he has scored 12 runs. In 78 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.09 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched.

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