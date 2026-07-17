Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Play Diamondbacks On July 17

Nootbaar is hitting for a .260 BA, .355 OBP and .423 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .778 and he has scored 16 runs. In 121 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Braves) he went 0 for 2.

The Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (7-8) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 7-8 with a 5.38 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.