Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Take On Brewers On July 9

Nootbaar is hitting for a .263 BA, .349 OBP and .411 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 13 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Brewers.

The Brewers will send Logan Henderson (2-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.74 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.

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