Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Square Off Against Brewers On July 7
Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium, on Tuesday, July 7 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Nootbaar has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Nootbaar is hitting for a .270 BA, .353 OBP and .416 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 13 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Brewers.
Robert Gasser takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Brewers.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.