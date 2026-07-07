Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Square Off Against Brewers On July 7

Nootbaar is hitting for a .270 BA, .353 OBP and .416 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 13 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Brewers.

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