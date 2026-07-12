Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Take On Braves On July 12
Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, July 12 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Nootbaar has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Nootbaar is hitting for a .265 BA, .350 OBP and .431 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 15 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Braves.
Danny Young takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Braves.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.