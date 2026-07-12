Lars Nootbaar And Cardinals Take On Braves On July 12

Nootbaar is hitting for a .265 BA, .350 OBP and .431 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 15 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Danny Young takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Braves.

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