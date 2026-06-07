Lane Thomas And Royals Face Twins On June 7

Thomas is hitting for a .226 BA, .359 OBP and .313 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 16.9% walk rate. His OPS is .672 and he has scored 10 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his previous game, he went 1 for 2 against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his ninth start of the season. He has a 5.26 ERA in 39 1/3 innings pitched, with 42 strikeouts.

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