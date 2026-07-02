FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Lane Thomas
Kansas City Royals

Lane Thomas

Kansas City Royals • #15 RF

Lane Thomas And Royals Face Rays On July 2

Lane Thomas and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium, on Thursday, July 2 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Thomas has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Thomas is hitting for a .212 BA, .322 OBP and .332 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .653 and he has scored 19 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Ian Seymour (4-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.32 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lane Thomas

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Kansas City RoyalsRecent Kansas City Royals Player News

View All Kansas City Royals Player News