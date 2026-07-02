Lane Thomas And Royals Face Rays On July 2

Thomas is hitting for a .212 BA, .322 OBP and .332 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .653 and he has scored 19 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Ian Seymour (4-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.32 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

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