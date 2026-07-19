Lane Thomas And Royals Square Off Against Padres On July 19

Thomas is hitting for a .243 BA, .342 OBP and .423 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored 28 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Padres.

German Marquez gets the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.18 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.

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