Lane Thomas And Royals Play Nationals On June 17
Lane Thomas and the Kansas City Royals will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Thomas has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Thomas is hitting for a .225 BA, .356 OBP and .338 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 15 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Nationals.
Zack Littell (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.32 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.