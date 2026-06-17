Lane Thomas And Royals Play Nationals On June 17

Thomas is hitting for a .225 BA, .356 OBP and .338 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 15 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Nationals.

Zack Littell (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.32 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

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