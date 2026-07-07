Lane Thomas And Royals Play Mets On July 7

Thomas is hitting for a .222 BA, .329 OBP and .362 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 23 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Phillies.

The Mets have not yet named a starter.

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