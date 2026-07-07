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Lane Thomas
Kansas City Royals

Lane Thomas

Kansas City Royals • #15 RF

Lane Thomas And Royals Play Mets On July 7

Lane Thomas and his Kansas City Royals will square off against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Tuesday, July 7 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Thomas has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Thomas is hitting for a .222 BA, .329 OBP and .362 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 23 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Phillies.

The Mets have not yet named a starter.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lane Thomas

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