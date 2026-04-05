Lane Thomas And Royals Take On Brewers On April 5

Thomas is hitting for a .143 BA, .250 OBP and .214 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .464 and he has scored one run. In 16 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison (0-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his second start this season.

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