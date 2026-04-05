FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Lane Thomas
Kansas City Royals

Lane Thomas

Kansas City Royals • #15 RF

Lane Thomas And Royals Take On Brewers On April 5

Lane Thomas and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, April 5 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Thomas has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Thomas is hitting for a .143 BA, .250 OBP and .214 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .464 and he has scored one run. In 16 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his most recent appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison (0-0) pitches for the Brewers to make his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lane Thomas

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Kansas City RoyalsRecent Kansas City Royals Player News

View All Kansas City Royals Player News