Landen Roupp And Giants Play Tigers On Aug. 8
Landen Roupp will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Roupp has -154 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Roupp is 7-10 with a 4.34 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Tigers are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.