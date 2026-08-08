Landen Roupp And Giants Play Tigers On Aug. 8

Roupp is 7-10 with a 4.34 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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