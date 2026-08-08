FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants

Landen Roupp

San Francisco Giants • #65 SP

Landen Roupp And Giants Face Tigers On Aug. 7

Landen Roupp will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 10:15 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Roupp is 7-10 with a 4.34 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Landen Roupp

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Francisco GiantsRecent San Francisco Giants Player News

View All San Francisco Giants Player News