Landen Roupp And Giants Face Tigers On Aug. 7

Roupp is 7-10 with a 4.34 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.