Landen Roupp And Giants Square Off Against Royals On July 22

Roupp is 7-8 with a 3.98 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing two hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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