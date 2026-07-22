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Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants

Landen Roupp

San Francisco Giants • #65 SP

Landen Roupp And Giants Square Off Against Royals On July 22

Landen Roupp will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, July 22 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Roupp has +122 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Roupp is 7-8 with a 3.98 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing two hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Landen Roupp

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