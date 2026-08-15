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Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants

Landen Roupp

San Francisco Giants • #65 SP

Landen Roupp And Giants Face Rockies On Aug. 15

Landen Roupp will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Roupp is 7-12 with a 4.31 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Landen Roupp

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