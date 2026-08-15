Landen Roupp And Giants Face Rockies On Aug. 15

Roupp is 7-12 with a 4.31 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 129 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.