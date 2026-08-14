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Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants

Landen Roupp

San Francisco Giants • #65 SP

Landen Roupp And Giants Take On Rockies On Aug. 14

Landen Roupp will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Roupp has -108 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Roupp is 7-11 with a 4.22 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Landen Roupp

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