Landen Roupp And Giants Take On Rockies On Aug. 14

Roupp is 7-11 with a 4.22 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.2 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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