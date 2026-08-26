Landen Roupp And Giants Play Reds On Aug. 26
Landen Roupp will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 3:45 p.m. ET. Roupp has -128 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Roupp is 7-13 with a 4.34 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Reds are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.