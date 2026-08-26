Landen Roupp And Giants Play Reds On Aug. 26

Roupp is 7-13 with a 4.34 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Reds are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.