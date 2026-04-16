Landen Roupp And Giants Face Reds On April 16

Roupp is 2-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Reds are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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