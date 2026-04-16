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Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants

Landen Roupp

San Francisco Giants • #65 SP

Landen Roupp And Giants Face Reds On April 16

Landen Roupp will get the start for the San Francisco Giants against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, April 16 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Roupp has -108 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Roupp is 2-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when he tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Reds are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, with 2.2 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Landen Roupp

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