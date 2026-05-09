Landen Roupp And Giants Face Pirates On May 9

Roupp is 5-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Pirates are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.