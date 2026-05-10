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Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants

Landen Roupp

San Francisco Giants • #65 SP

Landen Roupp And Giants Face Pirates On May 10

Landen Roupp will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park, on Sunday, May 10 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Roupp is 5-3 with a 3.09 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Landen Roupp

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