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Landen Roupp
San Francisco Giants

Landen Roupp

San Francisco Giants • #65 SP

Landen Roupp And Giants Square Off Against Padres On March 30

Landen Roupp will get the start for his San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Monday, March 30 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Roupp has +110 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Roupp went 7-7 with a 3.80 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched last year.

The Padres averaged 4.3 runs per game last year, while collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Landen Roupp

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